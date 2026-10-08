Sporting Club Delhi set for ISL 2026-27 opener against Bengaluru FC

Sporting Club Delhi is set to begin its Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 10. The Delhi-based club outlined its ambitions and approach ahead of the season opener at a pre-match press conference attended by Sporting Club Delhi CEO Dhruv Sood, Head Coach Tomasz Tchórz and midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, as per a release.

The new season presents Sporting Club Delhi with an opportunity to build on the foundations laid last season and further establish its identity as a club representing the capital. The squad has been strengthened with a mix of experienced Indian players, emerging talent and international recruits, while Tchórz has worked with the group through an intensive pre-season. Bengaluru FC will provide an early test for the side, with Sporting Club Delhi looking to make a confident start away from home. Dhruv Sood, CEO, Sporting Club Delhi, said, “The first game of a new season is always an important moment, and we are excited to begin against a club of Bengaluru’s stature. We have spent the last few months putting the right pieces together, both on and off the pitch, and there is a real sense of belief within the group. Our ambition is not just to participate in the MG ISL, but to build a club that Delhi can connect with and be proud of. Bengaluru will be a strong first test, and we are looking forward to competing.”

Tomasz Tchórz, Head Coach, Sporting Club Delhi, said, “Bengaluru are a well-organised and well-structured club, which makes them a good benchmark for us. It will be a difficult game, but nobody is unbeatable in the MG ISL. We will approach the match with the mentality to compete, attack and fight for the result.” “I’m mentally and physically ready for the season. We are a young team, but we are hungry for the trophy, and we believe we can have a great season. For me, it is about giving my best and helping the team achieve our goals," Lalrinliana Hnamte, Player, Sporting Club Delhi, said. (ANI)