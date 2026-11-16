India targets $10 billion investment in five shipbuilding clusters, aims for top 10 global ranking by 2030: Sarbananda Sonowal

India is targeting nearly USD 10 billion in investments across five greenfield shipbuilding clusters as it seeks to become one of the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and among the top five by 2047, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday. Addressing the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, Sonowal invited global shipbuilders, shipping companies and financiers to participate in India's expanding maritime manufacturing ecosystem, citing domestic demand for more than 400 vessels and an active order pipeline exceeding USD 1.7 billion.

The domestic vessel requirement represents an investment opportunity of nearly USD 24 billion, while the existing order pipeline comprises more than 150 vessels, with exports accounting for over 80 per cent of the order value, the minister said. "India is ready to build the ships of the world. Build in India, for India and for the world," Sonowal said, highlighting the government's efforts to strengthen domestic shipbuilding capabilities and expand exports.

The investment initiative will focus on five proposed greenfield shipbuilding clusters at Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kuchhadi in Gujarat, Dighi in Maharashtra, Kendrapada in Odisha and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The minister said the clusters would create opportunities in manufacturing, technology, employment and exports, with central and state governments working together to facilitate land availability, approvals and policy support.

The conclave witnessed participation from 30 international shipyards, including South Korea's three largest shipbuilders, HD KSOE, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean. Ten international delegations are scheduled to visit the proposed cluster locations on November 17. Separately, Cochin Shipyard and Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on future shipbuilding projects.

Sonowal also launched 'Naukosh', a digital portal developed by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration to bring industry information, regulatory guidance, investment opportunities and collaboration onto a single platform. The portal will cater to shipyards, ship repair facilities, equipment manufacturers, financiers, insurers and research institutions.

The investment push builds on the USD 8 billion shipbuilding financial package approved by the government last year. "The participation of global leaders today reflects growing confidence in India as a shipbuilding destination," Sonowal said, adding that the government's priority was to convert investment discussions into projects on the ground.

Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the government would follow up with investors through dedicated points of contact across state governments, cluster special purpose vehicles and the ministry. (ANI)