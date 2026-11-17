By Karunesh Kumar Indian shooter Vivaan Kapoor believes India's shooting is undergoing a significant transformation, with the sport gaining popularity and making steady progress over the last decade and across three Olympic cycles.

Following his silver medal-winning performance in the men's trap event at the ISSF World Championship, which secured India's third shooting quota for the LA 2028 Olympics, Kapoor highlighted the growing influence of Indian shooting stars such as Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh. He credited the achievements of India's Olympic medallists with inspiring a new generation of shooters and instilling belief that they, too, can compete at the highest level.

Kapoor also acknowledged the government's support and encouragement, describing India's recent performances on the global stage as evidence of the sport moving in the right direction. He believes the growing recognition, infrastructure and support for shooting could help India achieve greater success in the years ahead.

India has won five Olympic shooting medals between London 2012 and Paris 2024, including two medals in London and three in Paris. India won three shooting medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Manu Bhaker clinched bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event and teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale secured bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, making it India's most successful Olympic shooting campaign to date. "Looking at the last 10 years, or even the last three Olympic cycles, I believe Indian shooting has been moving on an upward trajectory. A lot of that has to do with the way the sport is evolving and gaining popularity in the country. Shooters like Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh and other Olympic medallists have inspired a new generation of Indian shooters and given them the belief that they can achieve similar success," Kapoor told ANI.

"The support and encouragement from the government have also played an important role. These performances are proof that Indian shooting is heading in the right direction and that we have the potential to achieve even greater success in the future," he added. Kapoor further said he will work closely with his national and personal coaches to prepare a roadmap for upcoming competitions, with the National Championships and trials being his immediate priorities.

Emphasising a step-by-step approach, he added that securing an Olympic quota would not change his commitment to training and performing at his best. Kapoor expressed hope of representing India at the Olympics and pledged to give his absolute best if given the opportunity. "I will now sit down with my national coach and personal coach to chalk out a plan for the upcoming competitions. With the domestic season currently underway, our immediate focus will be on the National Championships, followed by the upcoming trials. I believe in taking things one step at a time," he said.

"As long as I continue to compete professionally, my aim will always be to give my best. I don't think securing an Olympic quota or having the opportunity to represent India at the Olympics will change my approach or make me follow a different plan. I will continue to work hard every single day for as long as I remain in the sport, until I decide to retire. Hopefully, if everything goes according to plan and I receive God's blessings to represent my country at the Olympics, I will make sure I give it my absolute best," he added. Speaking about handling pressure while competing against top shooters, Kapoor said his previous experience, including competing alongside Olympic medallists at the World Cup final in Delhi, had taught him to remain focused on his performance rather than be intimidated by his opponents.

He credited his coach for helping him develop the confidence and mindset to compete at the highest level. "By God's grace, I have been in similar situations before. At the World Cup final in Delhi, for instance, I was competing alongside Olympic medallists. What I have learned from those experiences is that you need to stay focused on your own performance and not let the stature of your opponents intimidate you. After all, you have also earned your place in the final, just as they have. You have trained hard to get there, and I think my coach has played a significant role in helping me develop that mindset, " he concluded.

Kapoor's achievement follows earlier quota-winning performances by Jaypal Malviya and Niraj Kumar in Doha. Jaypal opened India's LA28 quota account by winning silver in the men's 10m air pistol on 5 November. Niraj then added the second quota place on Wednesday with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions. (ANI)