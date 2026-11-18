Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel stressed ahead of the Wellington Test against New Zealand that to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the team has to push itself a bit harder and take itself out of its comfort zone, noting the "hurt and disappointment" within the dressing room after some results failed to go India's way. Team India will start its bid for a third ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final as they start their two-match Test series against New Zealand from Wellington on Thursday. India are currently seated fourth in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 51.52.

The retirement of legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin has left a massive void within the team, experience-wise. Also, the clean sweep defeat to South Africa in two Test series last year and a drawn Test match against Sri Lanka away from home (despite winning the series) have hurt India's numbers in the WTC table a lot. With these two Test matches and five home Tests against rivals Australia coming next year, India will have to operate at the peak of their powers to seal a spot in the final, let alone win the prestigious mace.

Speaking during the presser, Morne said that as a Test team, India has been finding its feet since the retirements of their stalwarts, and some results not going their way have left the changing room "hurt and dissappointed", which is fully aware that they are a much better team. "I think we as a Test team, a red-ball team, yes, we were finding our feet after losing quite a big chunk of players, but there has been a lot of hurt and disappointment in this dressing room in terms of how certain results have gone our way, certain ways we have played the game. We know as a change room that we are better than that. So, yeah, the talk, the conversation for these two Test matches is that it has been fantastic; it has been great. I am personally, from a personal point of view, sad it is only two Test matches. I would have liked a bit more red-ball cricket in that, but again, you know, it is what it is. I think for us there is a big drive, um, you know, to play some good cricket over the next sort of 10, 12, 13 days," he said.

Morne said that particularly as a bowling unit, the team has to get out of its comfort zone and bowl some extra overs in their spell if the conditions and situation demand it. "I am not saying we didn't do it in the past; for us to play in that final, we need to push ourselves now, a little bit harder. Take ourselves a little bit more out of our comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we have not been before. So if that allows us, or if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs, to, you know, play the enforcer role, do the hard work into the wind, that is going to be needed," he said.

"I just hope we recognise sometimes the guy who's going to do that dirty job into the wind, who is not potentially going to pick up the five-for with the wind. I think that's going to be crucial. But for us, there is no real other option than to go out and, um, in a controlled manner, in a smart way, go out and give it all. What is our best way of winning a game of cricket? Ideally, you know, we would like to set the tone in the first session, but you do not need to win the Test match in the first session," he added. Morne said that after stringing good overs together, they will need someone to bowl a "magical spell" on day four or five.

"That is how teams in the past—I think any team—has always won, that is either with the bat come up, you know, they score an 80 or form a little partnership, or a three-over, four-over spell that we sit in the pubs or here and we talk about for years to come. So it is going to be one of those series where we need somebody to put their hand up. And like I said earlier, we have got, you know, guys in the change room; anybody can do that on the day. And, yeah, it is up to the individual just to step up," he signed off. India Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar. (ANI)