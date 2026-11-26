The World Tennis League (WTL) has unveiled the schedule for its 2026 edition, setting up four days of team tennis action at the KSLTA, S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. With Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Bublik, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic and Karolína Pliskova headlining the competition, the fixtures promise a series of exciting team matchups as the four sides battle for a place in the championship final.

The league will open on December 17 with Hawks taking on Aussie Mavericks Kites, followed by AKRIXX Eagles facing Game Changers Falcons. The opening day's fixtures will see Olympic champion Bencic and former world number one Plískova lead their respective teams into the competition, before the spotlight shifts to the clash between Kyrgios-led AKRIXX Eagles and Svitolina's Game Changers Falcons, as per a press release. The December 18 schedule will see Game Changers Falcons take on Hawks, with Svitolina and Bencic’s teams going head-to-head, followed by Aussie Mavericks Kites facing AKRIXX Eagles. The day will also bring Kyrgios and Bublik into opposing team line-ups.

The league stage will conclude on December 19, with Game Changers Falcons taking on Aussie Mavericks Kites before AKRIXX Eagles face Hawks. With the final league-stage fixtures set to determine the teams advancing to the championship, the stakes will rise as the competition approaches its climax. The championship final will take place on December 20 at 6:00 PM, bringing the four-day tournament to a close.

With a schedule featuring several high-profile team matchups, WTL 2026 is set to deliver an exciting showcase of Indian and international tennis talent, with the battle for the title culminating in the championship final in Bengaluru. (ANI)