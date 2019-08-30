Sports News Roundup: Djokovic, Serena return to court in Day Five action; NFL hopeful Lloyd flies like an eagle after scoring for USA

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Patriots' Edelman (hand) expected to be fine

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team's final preseason game, per a published report Friday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday's preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.

MLB roundup: Twins set road home run record

Jake Cave hit two home runs, and C.J. Cron homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the visiting Minnesota Twins jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then cruised to a 10-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon. Cave's home run leading off the third inning was the 139th of the season hit on the road by the Twins, breaking the major league single-season record set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

Townsend finds secret to success at the net in Halep upset

American qualifier Taylor Townsend took a nothing-to-lose attitude into her U.S. Open clash with Simona Halep on Thursday and quickly found her comfort zone at the net to pull off the upset of the week. Townsend, who failed to win a set in three previous meetings with Halep, delivered an aggressive, net-rushing style of play that frustrated the Romanian fourth seed and secured her first career win over a top 10 player.

Gauff sets up Osaka showdown in U.S. Open third round

Crowd-pleasing teenager Coco Gauff came through a tough battle with qualifier Timea Babos 6-2 4-6 6-4 on Thursday to set up a third-round clash at the U.S. Open against top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka. The 15-year-old American phenom was forced to dig deep to become the youngest player since Anna Kournikova in 1996 to reach the third round of the women's singles at Flushing Meadows.

Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots

The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. The teams did not officially announce the trade, however, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.

Djokovic, Serena return to court in Day Five action

Novak Djokovic will look to keep recent shoulder injury at bay as he resumes his U.S. Open title defense in the third round, while Serena Williams will look to take another step closer to a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title on Friday. Djokovic will conclude the evening session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium when he faces American Denis Kudla in a rematch of their second-round Wimbledon meeting, which the Serbian won in straight sets.

Kokkinakis hoping for 'Benjamin Button' career after cruel setback

Long blighted by injury, Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis hoped to finally be on track to fulfill the promise of a stop-start career when he made the second round of the U.S. Open. On Thursday, those hopes were crushed again when the wildcard was forced to pull out of his marquee match against world number two Rafa Nadal for fear of aggravating a pectoral muscle injury.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles' brother arrested as suspected shooter in triple murder

The brother of U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles was arrested and charged with murder as the accused shooter who killed three people at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland, law enforcement agencies said on Friday. Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was being held at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia on six counts of murder, three of voluntary manslaughter, five of felonious assault and a single count of perjury, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Nadal gets walkover into U.S. Open third round

Three-times champion Rafa Nadal got a walkover into the third round of the U.S. Open after Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their evening match on Thursday. Kokkinakis, whose clash with the Spanish second seed was scheduled to close out the Thursday night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, withdrew with a right shoulder injury, tournament organizers said in a statement.

NFL hopeful Lloyd flies like an eagle after scoring for USA

Carli Lloyd scored for the World Cup champion United States in a 4-0 demolition of Portugal in a women's friendly in Philadelphia on Thursday on the same field where she hopes soon to be playing in the National Football League (NFL). On the Lincoln Financial Field that is the home venue for her beloved Eagles, Lloyd paid homage to her NFL team by flapping her arms like an eagle to celebrate her goal that put the U.S. 3-0 ahead early in the second half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)