HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (times GMT):

1910 BARTY PARTY RUMBLES INTO ROUND FOUR

Second seed Ash Barty raced into the fourth round after beating Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-5 6-3. The Australian sent down 11 aces as she sealed her second consecutive straight sets victory at this year's tournament, with her only dropped set coming against Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in the opening round.

1810 DE MINAUR WINS CLASH OF COUNTER-PUNCHERS

Alex de Minaur beat Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori 6-2 6-2 2-6 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

Nishikori made twice as many unforced errors as the Australian, who won nearly half his total points against the Japanese's serve and will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the last 16.

1735 FEDERER THROUGH WITHOUT DROPPING A SET

After dropping the opening set in his first two matches at the U.S. Open, Roger Federer made quick work of Briton Dan Evans with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory, wrapping up the match in 79 minutes. Evans was broken seven times by five-times champion Federer, who fired 10 aces and 48 winners at Arthur Ashe Stadium to cruise into the fourth round.

1719 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST JABEUR

Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova was tested on a hot day by Tunisia's Ons Jabeur before triumphing 6-1 4-6 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and eight minutes.

Jabeur took a medical time out midway through the match to have a knee injury looked at before storming back to claim the second set but Pliskova held on in the final set to move into the fourth round, converting seven break points in the match.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK

Play began on Friday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) and a forecast high of 31C. However, rain is expected later in the day.

