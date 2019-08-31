Vihari inches closer towards maiden ton as India reach 379/7 after 130 overs

Hanuma Vihari inched closer towards his maiden century as India reached 379 for seven against the West Indies at the midway stage on the second day of the second cricket Test here on Saturday. Vihari was batting on 91 off 189 balls, nine runs short of his maiden Test ton as India reached closer to the 400-run target after 130 overs in their first innings.

Vihari and Ishant Sharma (42 not out) shared unbeaten 77 runs for the eighth wicket to frustrate the West Indies after the post-lunch session. Coming on to bat at the overnight score of 42, Vihari stuck to his task and held one end together to keep India afloat after being sent into bat.

Resuming at the overnight score of 264 for five, India lost Rishabh Pant (27) on the opening delivery of the day. Pant was cleaned up by West Indies skipper Jason Holder (4/62) with an inswinger as the batsman leaned for a drive.

Thereafter, overnight batsman Vihari and the new man in Ravindra Jadeja played according to the situation to nullify any threat from the West Indies bowlers. Vihari, who resumed his knock at 42, notched up his fifty in 96 balls with the help of an inside-edge boundary off Holder in the 97th over of the innings.

Jadeja did all the hard work but gave away his wicket when it mattered. He played a patient knock of 16 off 69 balls but just when it was time to carry on, he top-edged a Rahkeem Cornwall (2/97) delivery to Darren Bravo at mid-on while going for a big slog. Vihari and Jadeja shared 38 runs off exactly 10 overs for the seventh wicket.

An over later, Vihari got a big reprieve when he was dropped by John Campbell off Cornwall at first slip. To add to West Indies' wounds, Vihari picked up two boundaries in the remaining balls of Cornwall's over to take India forward.

Vihari and Ishant then stitched unbeaten 77 runs for the eighth wicket to take India to a commanding position.

