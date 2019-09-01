Weary Kyrgios yearns for home but doesn't want a ban

International Development News
PTI New York
Updated: 01-09-2019 10:13 IST
Australia's Nick Kyrgios was dumped from the US Open, falling to Russian Andrey Rublev and overheard saying he really didn't want to be on the court. Rublev advanced to a fourth-round match against Italian 24th seed Matteo Berrettini with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 triumph.

"Nowhere near my best tennis, but it is what it is," Kyrgios said. A microphone caught Kyrgios commenting that he wanted to go home, which prompted Kyrgios to say, "I guess I've been on the road five and a half months now. It's not easy."

It didn't get any easier with the ATP issuing a record USD 113,000 record fine to Kyrgios for his actions at an event in Cincinnati. And Kyrgios could face punishment for calling the ATP "corrupt" after a US Open victory, although he later tweeted a statement saying that was a poor choice of words for the issue of double standards he wanted to raise.

The ATP is investigating the remark as a major player violation, which could carry a possible suspension. That would bring time off and a chance to head home.

"Would I welcome it? I don't know if I look at it like that," Kyrgios said. "I have no say in it. I guess it's out of my control."

