Sports News Roundup: Pacquiao launches his own crypto tokens; Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL and more

Yankees call up OF Frazier from Triple-A

The New York Yankees recalled outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Oakland Athletics. Frazier, who turns 25 on Friday, opened the season with New York and held his own at the plate, but was sent to the minors in mid-June to work on his defense.

Indians' Carrasco: 'I never felt any negative thoughts'

The Cleveland Indians activated right-hander Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, three months after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Carrasco, 32, last pitched for the Indians on May 30 and revealed his diagnosis in July.

Luck calls Colts career 'the honor of a lifetime'

Andrew Luck thanked Colts fans for their support in a heartfelt letter that appeared in a full-page ad Sunday in The Indianapolis Star. "Thank you for an incredible eight years. For welcoming me with open arms," the retired quarterback's letter began. "For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality.

Boxing champ Pacquiao launches his own crypto tokens

(Reuters) - Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao launched his very own cryptocurrency on Sunday at a free concert in Manila, where he serenaded more than 2,000 fans to drum up interest in the product. The 40-year-old boxer, who defeated Keith Thurman to win the WBA Welterweight Super Championship in July and is also a Philippine senator, hopes to cash in on his "Pac" tokens, which will allow fans to buy his merchandise and interact with him via social media.

WR Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes to resume his NFL career next month. The 30-year-old veteran tore his right Achilles tendon last November during a practice with the New Orleans Saints.

Gauff loses match but learns lessons from Osaka

Coco Gauff's U.S. Open came to an abrupt end under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday but the 15-year-old said she would leave New York a better player after falling to world number one Naomi Osaka. Backed by lively support from the packed home crowd, the young American was clearly overmatched against the defending champion, who needed just over an hour to book her ticket to the fourth round.

MLB roundup: Twins set season homer mark

Ronny Rodriguez had a pair of two-run homers and drove in five runs, and the host Detroit Tigers overcame a record-setting Minnesota Twins power display to snap a six-game losing streak with a 10-7 win Saturday. Detroit tied its season high for most runs in an inning with seven in the third. Matthew Boyd (7-10) collected his first win since July 4, allowing five runs in six innings and striking out 11.

Bears sign G Whitehair to a five-year extension

The Chicago Bears signed guard Cody Whitehair to a five-year extension through the 2024 season on Sunday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the deal's value at $52.5 million with $27.5 million guaranteed.

United States too strong for Czechs as Aussies flourish

Holders the United States made a sound start to their basketball World Cup title defence with an 88-67 win over the Czech Republic while Australia celebrated an impressive 108-92 victory against Canada on Sunday. A strong third quarter gave Brazil a 102-94 win over New Zealand, Greece brushed aside Montenegro 85-60 and France beat Germany 78-74 in the day's most evenly balanced contest.

Cubs scratch Darvish due to forearm tightness

The Chicago Cubs scratched Yu Darvish from his start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers due to tightness in his right forearm. Right-hander Tyler Chatwood will fill in for Darvish for the series finale at Wrigley Field.

