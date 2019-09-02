Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test between India and the West Indies here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 416 West Indies 1st Innings: 117

India 2nd Innings: 168/4 decl West Indies 2nd innings:

John Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16 Kraigg Brathwaite c Pant b Ishant 3

Darren Bravo batting 18 Shamarh Brooks batting 4

Extras 4 (b 4) Total 45 (2 wickets, 13 overs)

Fall of Wickets 9-1, 37-2 Bowlers: Ishant Sharma 4-1-13-1, Jasprit Bumrah 5-2-16-0, Mohammad Shami 4-1-12-1.

