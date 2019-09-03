Sports News Roundup: Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open; NBA has record 54 players at 2019 World Cup

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jets hire ex-Steelers great Ward as a coach

Retired NFL wide receiver Hines Ward has joined the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant coach. Ward, 43, was a coaching intern with the Jets during training camp, assisting wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He'll continue in that role.

MLB notebook: Tigers minor-leaguer dies at 27

Detroit Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday from head injuries sustained Friday in a skateboarding accident in Erie, Pa. He was 27. Numata was playing for Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

NFL notebook: Colts sign QB Brissett to two-year extension

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to multiple reports on Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that Brissett will earn $20 million guaranteed at signing.

Mertens ends Ahn's Cinderella run at the U.S. Open

Belgium's Elise Mertens put American wildcard Kristie Ahn's U.S. Open run to an abrupt end on Monday, defeating her soundly 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Ahn may not have gotten as much attention as fellow Americans Coco Gauff or Taylor Townsend at Flushing Meadows but she walked into Louis Armstrong Stadium with major momentum.

Coleman set for worlds after USADA charge withdrawn

World 100 meters favorite Christian Coleman is eligible to compete in this month's world championships and the 2020 Olympics after a whereabouts charge against the American sprinter was withdrawn by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday. USADA had charged Coleman with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period, a potential anti-doping violation, and the case had been scheduled to go to arbitration on Wednesday.

Defending champion Osaka falls to Bencic at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka was upset 7-5 6-4 by Belinda Bencic at the U.S. Open on Monday as the Japanese lost her grip on both her title and number one status while the Swiss reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the second time. Bencic got off to a bright start on a rainy day in New York, breaking the world number one under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, and her superior serving carried the day as she won 82% of her first serve points.

MLB roundup: Yanks' 220-game scoring streak ends

Mike Minor pitched 7 1/3 outstanding innings as the Texas Rangers withstood a lengthy rain delay Monday at Yankee Stadium and recorded a 7-0 victory over the New York Yankees, who did not score a run for the first time in 221 games. After a delay of 2 hours, 52 minutes before the first pitch, the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games thanks to Minor (12-8). The lefty allowed five hits Monday. He struck out five and walked one while throwing 111 pitches.

Schwartzman upsets misfiring Zverev to reach U.S. Open quarters

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman dispatched a misfiring Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Monday after heaping more Grand Slam misery on the sixth-seeded German. Schwartzman had not been on court for more than two hours in any of his previous matches and the number 20 seed was by far the fresher of the pair on a rainy day at Flushing Meadows, seeing off a weary Zverev in just over three hours.

Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal faced his stiffest challenge yet at the U.S. Open but raised his game to beat Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday and continue his quest for a fourth Flushing Meadows title. The second-seeded Spaniard was in cruise control as he took the first set behind some superb serving and stout defense but the big-hitting Croatian battled back to snatch the second.

NBA has record 54 players at 2019 World Cup

A record 54 players from the National Basketball Association (NBA) are on the squads of national teams at this month's FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, up from 45 in the 2014 edition. Of the 32 teams taking part, 25 have players from 21 NBA franchises while the combined list, which also includes players with NBA experience and new draftees, takes the count to 103, another record and a rise from 92 in 2014.

