Blessed to be a part of this special unit: Kohli after victory against West Indies

After winning the second Test match by 257 runs on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli said he is 'blessed to be a part of this special unit'. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Feels great to get win our first series in the Test Championship. Thorough performance by the team overall, blessed to be a part of this special unit."

With this win in the second Test, India has won the two-match series 2-0 and they have moved to the top of World Test Championship standings with 120 points. Moreover, after the victory, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

The 30-year-old had 27 wins to his credit before the Jamaica Test match but he took his tally to 28 wins after the match from 48 matches in the longest format of the game. Dhoni had scripted 27 Test wins from 60 matches. After registering a comprehensive 318-run win in the first Test match, Kohli had become the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

This was Kohli's 12th overseas Test victory. He broke the record in his 26th match as skipper on foreign soil. Kohli had gone past former captain Sourav Ganguly (11) to achieve the feat. (ANI)

