The captain of Zimbabwe Cricket team Hamilton Masakadza has announced he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh.

Masakzada has been serving as captain of Zimbabwe cricket team, since July 2018. He briefly held the post during the 2016 ICC World T20 but was relieved of his duties due to an indifferent performance by the team during the tournament, where they failed to get past the qualifying round.

In February 2019, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that Masakadza would captain the national side across all three formats for the 2019–20 season.

BREAKING: @ZimCricketv captain Hamilton Masakadza has announced he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh #ThankYouHami #Legend pic.twitter.com/UkO2jCR6wB — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 3, 2019

He is a right-handed batsman and occasional right-arm medium-pace bowler. His brothers, Shingirai Masakadza and Wellington Masakadza, also play for Zimbabwe; all three have played domestically for the Mountaineers. He is one of Zimbabwe's leading run-scorers in international formats.

Hamilton Masakzada is the first player to score multiple 150-plus scores in a series or tournament, where he achieved the feat against Kenya in 2009. In October 2018, during Zimbabwe's tour to South Africa, Masakadza became the fourth cricketer for Zimbabwe to play in 200 One Day International (ODI) matches.