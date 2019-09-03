England call up Overton for fourth Test

Manchester, Sep 3 (AFP) England have made one change in personnel to their side for the fourth Test against against Australia at Old Trafford, with fast bowler Craig Overton replacing the dropped Chris Woakes. Somerset quick Overton was only drafted into the squad after it was confirmed James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury. The same injury prevented him from bowling in the series since his four-over spell in the first innings of Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Overton's first wicket in Test cricket was Australia star batsman Steve Smith -- who will be returning to Ashes action this match after missing England's thrilling one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion. England captain Joe Root also confirmed during his pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Tuesday the switch of positions between Jason Roy and Joe Denly, with World Cup winner Roy dropping down to number four after struggling as a Test opener.

England's victory at Headingley, set up by all-rounder Ben Stokes's superb 135 not out, levelled the five-match Ashes series at 1-1 with two to play. (AFP) APA APA

