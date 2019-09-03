Sports News Roundup: Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal; NFL to stream match highlights via TikTok

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bears ready for another round with Rodgers, Packers

By virtue of his dominance and a near resurrection in last season's opener, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might as well be a bleep word for Bears fans. It was in the 2018 opener that Rodgers' legend in the NFC North rivalry grew by quantum bounds. Down and out with a knee injury in the first half, Rodgers returned after halftime and rallied Green Bay from a 20-0 deficit to knock off Chicago 24-23. The Bears devoured Rodgers in the second meeting, recording five sacks and grabbing the 24-17 victory.

Cowboys, RT Collins agree to five-year deal

Right tackle La'el Collins agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The deal includes $50 million in new money, with the first two years and $20 million fully guaranteed and $35 million guaranteed against injury, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Cowboys RB Elliott reportedly returns to Dallas

Don't scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys' starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants just yet. Per multiple reports, the running back left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas in hopes that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against their NFC East rivals. Elliott is expected to be in Texas on Tuesday.

Coleman set for worlds after USADA charge withdrawn

World 100 meters favorite Christian Coleman is eligible to compete in this month's world championships and the 2020 Olympics after a whereabouts charge against the American sprinter was withdrawn by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday. USADA had charged Coleman with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period, a potential anti-doping violation, and the case had been scheduled to go to arbitration on Wednesday.

NFL to stream match highlights via TikTok

The National Football League (NFL) signed a multi-year partnership with Chinese video app TikTok on Tuesday to stream match highlights and behind-the-scenes footages as part of its strategy to boost online presence amid a rise in cord-cutting. With more viewers flocking to online platforms for content, NFL has been signing partnerships worth millions of dollars, with companies including Amazon.com and Twitter to stream content.

Golf: Game has a need for speed, say Clarke

A man with a passion for high-performance sports cars and an admitted need for speed it is hardly a surprise that Darren Clarke has zero-tolerance for slowpokes -- particularly on the golf course. No longer living life in the fast lane, Clarke now plays on the Champions Tour, the seniors' circuit where the over-50 crowd can stroll into the sunset while earning a six-figure paycheck as Wes Short Jr. did on Sunday winning the Shaw Charity Classic.

Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal faced his stiffest challenge yet at the U.S. Open but raised his game to beat Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday and continue his quest for a fourth Flushing Meadows title. The second-seeded Spaniard was in cruise control as he took the first set behind some superb serving and stout defense but the big-hitting Croatian battled back to snatch the second.

Andreescu ends Townsend's run to reach U.S. Open quarters

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu battled past a tenacious Taylor Townsend 6-1 4-6 6-2 in a late-night thriller at the U.S. Open on Monday to reach her first grand slam quarter-final and end the American's fairytale run at Flushing Meadows. Ranked 116th in the world and having clawed her way into the U.S. Open main draw via qualifying, Townsend was the clear underdog against the 15th seeded Andreescu, who arrived at the year's final grand slam hyped as the next big thing in women's tennis.

49ers rookie Bosa expects to play Sunday

San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.

U.S. edge Turkey, Canada eliminated from World Cup

The Holders United States ground out a dramatic 93-92 overtime win against Turkey in the basketball World Cup while Canada was knocked out after a 92-69 drubbing by Lithuania on Tuesday. The day's rip-roaring action also produced the first two upsets of the 32-nation tournament in China as Brazil shocked Greece 79-78 while the Dominican Republic stunned Germany 70-68.

