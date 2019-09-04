Sports News Roundup: Tatum to miss Team USA's next two games; Jones: Cowboys glad to have 'best player' Elliott signed

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Astros GM: OF Springer to miss 'a couple days'

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer received positive news from a medical evaluation and could return by the weekend, general manager Jeff Luhnow said Wednesday. Springer is listed as day-to-day after being carted off the field Tuesday following a head-first collision with the center-field wall in Milwaukee.

Tatum to miss Team USA's next two games

Jayson Tatum could be sidelined two games with a sprained left ankle sustained Tuesday in Team USA's overtime victory against Turkey. Tatum was ruled out for five days after being examined Wednesday, one day after he turned the ankle working his way through traffic in the lane in the final minute of overtime. Team USA survived with a 93-92 win.

Athletics: World champion Gatlin OK after hamstring scare

Reigning world 100 meters champion Justin Gatlin should be back training within the week after tests were negative for a possible hamstring injury, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday. The American sprinter slowed noticeably about 65 meters into a race he was leading and began grabbing his left hamstring before finishing fourth in Zagreb on Tuesday.

AIU will not appeal USADA decision to withdraw charge against Coleman

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday it would not appeal the decision by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to withdraw a whereabouts charge against American sprinter Christian Coleman. USADA had charged Coleman with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period but withdrew it on Monday after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on how to calculate the window.

Jones: Cowboys glad to have 'best player' Elliott signed

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contracts that ends his five-week holdout. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that Elliott earned his massive payday.

Oracle announces new lower-tier professional circuit in U.S.

Oracle has launched a new lower-tier tennis circuit of men's and women's tournaments in the United States aimed at helping professionals find more playing opportunities on the ATP and WTA Tours, the computer technology company said on Wednesday. The Oracle Pro Series will be held across the U.S. over 2019 and 2020 with men's and women's tournaments offering equal prize money from $25,000 to $108,000, as well as ranking points.

WR Brown takes umbrage with fines from Raiders

Wide receiver Antonio Brown voiced his displeasure over social media after being fined $53,950 by the Oakland Raiders for skipping a mandatory walkthrough on Aug. 22 as well as a training camp session four days earlier. Brown shared the following two-graph letter signed by Raiders general manager Mike Mayock over Instagram: MLB roundup: Nats shock Mets with 7-run 9th

Kurt Suzuki's three-run, walk-off home run capped a seven-run ninth inning and lifted the host

Washington Nationals to a stunning 11-10 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday. After the Mets scored five times in the top of the ninth to build a 10-4 lead, Trea Turner doubled home Victor Robles in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-5. Anthony Rendon's single brought home a run, and with the bases loaded, Ryan Zimmerman doubled to the wall in right-center off Edwin Diaz (1-7) to pull Washington within 10-8.

Serbia, Spain and Argentina maintain perfect starts

Serbia celebrated their third successive basketball World Cup win after a majestic performance by guard Bogdan Bogdanovic helped them to a 92-77 win over Italy while Argentina overpowered Russia 69-61 on Wednesday. Spain, the 2006 champions, made it three wins out of three with a labored 73-65 win over Iran as did Poland after they beat Ivory Coast 80-63.

'Baby Fed' Dimitrov comes of age with Federer upset

Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer's shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss. Coming into the U.S. Open, the 78th ranked Dimitrov, dubbed "Baby Fed" because of the similarities between his game and Federer's, did not look much of a threat, posting just one win from his last eight matches.

