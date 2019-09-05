Sports News Roundup: Bencic bounds into first-ever Grand Slam semi-final; Serena ready for Svitolina challenge

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Russia's Yandex signs multi-year agreement to stream NHL games

Russian internet firm Yandex and the National Hockey League (NHL) have reached a multi-year agreement for the streaming of all NHL games in Russia, they said on Thursday. Several prominent Russian national team players, including Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Evgeny Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are highly popular in their native country.

Tokyo to test snow machines for sweltering 2020 summer Olympics

In a bid to keep visitors cool in blistering temperatures expected during next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games, organizers may deploy machines to sprinkle spectators with manmade snow. Artificial snow is the latest stratagem being considered to counter high humidity and summer temperatures that commonly exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86°F) in July and August, when the games are scheduled in the Japanese capital.

Bencic bounds into first-ever Grand Slam semi-final

Belinda Bencic reached her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, fending off Donna Vekic to win 7-6(5) 6-3 in their U.S. Open last-eight clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The pair appeared evenly matched through most of the first set, as Switzerland's Bencic struggled for consistency on serve, firing off five aces but committing four double faults.

Athletics: World champion Gatlin OK after hamstring scare

Reigning world 100 meters champion Justin Gatlin should be back training within the week after tests were negative for a possible hamstring injury, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday. The American sprinter slowed noticeably about 65 meters into a race he was leading and began grabbing his left hamstring before finishing fourth in Zagreb on Tuesday.

AIU will not appeal USADA decision to withdraw charge against Coleman

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday it would not appeal the decision by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to withdraw a whereabouts charge against American sprinter Christian Coleman. USADA had charged Coleman with three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period, but withdrew it on Monday after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on how to calculate the window.

NFL notebook: Elliott lands 6-year, $90 million deal

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract on Wednesday, ending his five-week holdout and making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Elliott is in line to receive $50 million in guarantees, trumping the $45 million Todd Gurley received from the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN. Gurley's deal averages $14.4 million annually, compared to $15 million for Elliott.

Berrettini sinks Monfils in thriller to reach U.S. Open semis

Big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini took another step in his breakthrough season as he beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Putting away the 13th-seeded Frenchman took everything that Berrettini had as Monfils, who struggled mightily with his serve late in the match, managed to see off four pressure-packed match points until the Italian finally prevailed.

Pasta-loving Berrettini hungry for U.S. Open success

There has been no shortage of talk at the U.S. Open about where the challenge to the domination of the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer might come from and none of it included a burly 23-year-old pasta-loving Roman. But big-hitting Matteo Berrettini put himself into that conversation on Wednesday with a gritty, workmanlike effort that no doubt earned the approval of his Italian countrymen, battling past 13th seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

Andreescu battles back to see off Mertens in New York

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu came from behind to overpower Elise Mertens 3-6 6-2 6-3 and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. After a flawless first set from Mertens the tide turned in Andreescu's favor in the second when she fired a cross-court forehand winner to break the Belgian at love and take a 4-2 lead.

Serena ready for Svitolina challenge; Bencic eyes final berth

Serena Williams has a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title in reach but will face perhaps her toughest test so far at this year's U.S. Open when she meets Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals on Thursday. Williams needed just 44 minutes to complete her rout of China's Wang Qiang, who was making her Grand Slam quarter-final debut, but she knows a much tougher test awaits if she is to book a spot in Saturday's final.

