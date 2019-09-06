Tigers halt slide with win over Royals

Harold Castro's three hits led a 11-hit attack as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Royals 6-4 on Thursday in Kansas City. The Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak, and won the season series 10-9. The Tigers overcame a 3-0 deficit, their largest comeback victory in 2019.

Victor Reyes (nine games) and Jordy Mercer (eight games) extended their hitting streaks with two apiece for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd (8-10) was the winning pitcher. He threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on 10 hits. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

Joe Jimenez picked up his fifth save in six chances. Glenn Sparkman (3-11) took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits in four innings.

Outfielder Erick Mejia and left-hander Gabe Speier made their major league debuts in Thursday's game for the Royals. Kansas City got their three runs in the second off Boyd. Whit Merrifield stroked his second double in as many innings, driving in Cheslor Cuthbert and Nick Dini. Adalberto Mondesi followed with an RBI double.

The Tigers answered with a run in the third. Mercer led off with a double to the wall in left center and scored on Castro's second single of the afternoon. The Tigers took the lead in the fourth with three solo home runs. Brandon Dixon and Dawel Lugo went back-to-back, the sixth time this season the Tigers have done that. One out later, Mercer connected to give Detroit a 4-3 edge.

It was the first time this season that the Tigers have hit three home runs in an inning. The Tigers tacked on two more in the sixth. Willi Castro, pinch-hitting for Mercer, who left with a right wrist contusion, drove in two with a bloop single to left.

The Royals added a run on a fielder's choice in the eighth. Even with the win, the Tigers have more losing streaks of at least six games (five) than winning streaks of two or more games (four). They've won two in a row just once since the end of May.

--Field Level Media

