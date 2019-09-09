UPDATE 1-Soccer-Mkhitaryan scores twice as Armenia stun Bosnia

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored twice as Armenia stunned Bosnia with a dramatic 4-2 win in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, prompting the resignation of Bosnia's coach Robert Prosinecki.

The win lifted Armenia above Bosnia in Group J as they moved into third place with nine points, three behind Finland, while Bosnia is fourth with seven. The top two qualify for next year's tournament although Bosnia could also qualify through the Nations League playoffs after winning their group in that competition.

"I was very optimistic and I still think Bosnia is a very good team but something obviously isn't right," said Prosinecki on the Bosnia FA website after the defeat. "It seems I have failed to motivate the team."

The game got off to a lively start as Edin Dzeko hit the post with a low shot for Bosnia before his AS Roma teammate Mkhitaryan gave the hosts a third-minute lead. The midfielder collected Tigran Barseghyan's cross from the right before pushing it past goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic and thumping it into the net.

Bosnia hit back 10 minutes later as Amer Gojak's inswinging cross found Dzeko who got away from the Armenia defense to turn the ball into the net. Mkhitaryan, Armenia's record scorer, put his team back in front in the 66th minute when he provided an emphatic finish to a well-worked move, his 29th goal for his country, but Gojak leveled again for Bosnia four minutes later.

Mkhitaryan then turned provider as he supplied a perfect cross for Hovhannes Hambardzumyan to score at the far post in the 77th minute. Gojak could have equalized in stoppage time but volleyed wide from a good position and then Stjepan Loncar turned Mkhitaryan's cross into his own net to complete the scoring.

Finland was at home to Italy later on Sunday (1845 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)