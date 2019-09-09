Sports News Roundup: Cowboys owner Jones: QB Prescott contract 'imminent'; NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Barty reclaims number one spot, Andreescu up to fifth

Australia's Ash Barty has reclaimed the number one spot in the WTA rankings less than a month after losing it while U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu moved up to a career-high fifth after her maiden Grand Slam win in New York. Andreescu beat Serena Williams 6-3 7-5 in Saturday's final to maintain a 13-match unbeaten run, where she also won the Canadian Open, to break into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Nadal defies inspired Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 win and a fourth U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving within one Grand Slam crown of matching Roger Federer's record of 20. A routine end to the Flushing Meadows fortnight looked on the cards when Nadal, already two sets up, broke for a 3-2 lead over the tall Russian in the third with the 19th Grand Slam title apparently in the bag.

NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers

Seemingly ageless Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the New England Patriots topped the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3. The Patriots (1-0) held a pregame celebration for their Super Bowl championship, then began defense of that title in strong style.

Cowboys owner Jones: QB Prescott contract 'imminent'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could have a new contract before Dallas kicks off its Week 2 game at Washington. Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night that a deal with Prescott is "imminent." Jones, however, wouldn't define the term with a timeframe.

Cycling: Dutchman Groenewegen wins Tour of Britain third stage

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen claimed his second stage win in the opening three days of the Tour of Britain after holding off compatriot Mathieu van der Poel on Monday. The Jumbo-Visma rider triumphed in an uphill sprint finish in Newcastle at the end of a 183km stage from Berwick-upon-Tweed, backing up his victory on day one.

Red Sox fire Dombrowski one year after winning World Series

The Boston Red Sox fired the president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday, just one year removed from a World Series championship. The team said a search for his replacement will begin immediately. In the meantime, assistant general managers Brian O'Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott will lead the operations department, and senior vice president Raquel Ferreira will take on an expanded role within the transition team.

Brady all in on Patriots adding WR Brown

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in New England's Week 1 whitewash of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots are about to welcome Antonio Brown to their offense. Brady, who guided the Patriots to a 33-3 victory on Sunday night, will work to get Brown acclimated in time to potentially play a role for the team at Miami on Sunday.

USA ease past Brazil as Australia edge France

The Holders United States romped into the basketball World Cup knockout rounds with an 89-73 win over Brazil and booked a quarter-final clash with France, who were edged by Australia 100-98 in a thriller on Monday. The U.S. win over Brazil also sent the Czechs through to the last eight despite their 84-77 defeat by Greece but they now face a daunting clash with the Australians, who stretched their perfect record to five successive wins.

Report: Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) out until November

Indianapolis Colts receiver Devin Funchess could miss half of the 2019 season recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported. Funchess caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured.

Cubs promoting top prospect SS Hoerner from Double-A

The Chicago Cubs are promoting top prospect Nico Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee to fill their hole at shortstop, multiple outlets reported Monday. Chicago's first-round draft pick in 2018 (24th overall) out of Stanford, Hoerner hit .284 with 16 doubles, 22 RBIs and 37 runs in 70 games at Double-A this season.

