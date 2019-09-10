International Development News
Browns waive TE Gathers

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-09-2019 20:06 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns waived tight end Rico Gathers on Tuesday. The team signed Gathers on Aug. 11, and he served an NFL suspension during Week 1 related to his guilty plea to a misdemeanour drug charge.

The Dallas Cowboys, who selected Gathers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, waived him earlier in August. Gathers played college basketball at Baylor, and the Cowboys drafted him in hopes he'd become the next Antonio Gates, who turned into an All-Pro with the Chargers franchise after a basketball career at Kent State.

But in three years in Dallas, Gathers caught just three passes for 45 yards.

COUNTRY : United States
