The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 3 of the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram.

*Report of Track Asia Cup Cycling. *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-SELECTION Test Squad: Rahul under scanner, Rohit likely choice, Easwaran dark horse

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul's poor show with the bat could pave the way for Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian Test XI when the selectors meet here on Thursday to decide the squad for the three-match series against South Africa next month.

SPO-FOOT-IND-BHUTIA Bhutia hails India's draw against Qatar, says it's a "great achievement"

By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday hailed the Indian football team's performance in the goal-less draw against Asian champions Qatar in the World Cup qualifiers, terming the result as a "great achievement".

SPO-FIFA-INSPECTION

Five Indian cities inspected for U17 Women's World Cup Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) FIFA, the world governing body for football, has inspected five cities which are likely to host matches of the U-17 Women's World Cup, to be held in India next year.

SPO-FOOT-GURPREET

Anything is possible in football, says Gurpreet after goalless draw against Qatar Doha, Sep 11 (PTI) Star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh believes anything is possible in football after a gritty India held Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup Round 2 qualifying match here.

SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH

Expecting a good challenge from Russia in Olympic qualifiers, says Sreejesh Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Wednesday said he is expecting a good challenge from Russia in the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, despite a vast gap between the two sides in world rankings.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC

More than happy to get a point against Qatar, says India coach Stimac Doha, Sep 11 (PTI) He is "more than happy" with the solitary point that the Indian football team snatched by drawing against Asian champion Qatar but coach Igor Stimac says he has told the players to stay grounded as they can't afford complacency during FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

SPO-IND-PANT

Pant says aiming for fresh start with South Africa series Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said he is eyeing a fresh start with the upcoming T20 and Test series against South Africa after drawing criticism for a below-par show in the tour of West Indies last month.

SPO-GOLF-IND

Shubhankar, Bhullar to lead Indian challenge in KLM Open golf New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will spearhead India's challenge in the in the KLM Open golf tournament starting from Thursday in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

SPO-IND-U23

Rain forces BCCI to shift U-23 India-Bangladesh series from Raipur to Lucknow New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The BCCI on Wednesday shifted the he Under-23 India-Bangladesh one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow owing to inclement weather conditions at the original venue.

SPO-BOYCOTT

I don't give a toss about criticism of my knighthood: Boycott London, Sep 11 (PTI) His knighthood is being questioned owing to an old domestic violence case in France but the legendary Englishman Geoffrey Boycott says he "doesn't give a toss" as he has been honoured solely for his cricketing success.

SPO-ANAND-INTERVIEW

Anand confident of sealing GCT Finals berth By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) With just two spots up for grabs, Indian chess wizard Viswanathan Anand on Wednesday said he is confident of sealing his berth in the 2019 Grand Chess Tour Finals to be held in London from November 30 to December 10.

