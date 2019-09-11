Sports News Roundup: Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion; Yelich fouls ball off knee, exits game

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion

Police in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo said on Tuesday they had indicted the woman who accused soccer star Neymar of rape, charging her with fraud, extortion and slander, in what could be a major relief for the Paris Saint Germain striker. The former Brazil captain was accused of raping Najila Trindade in a Paris hotel room in May, but he alleged the encounter was consensual and prosecutors said in August they were dropping the case against him due to a lack of evidence.

France knock holders U.S. out of World Cup medal rounds

France caused the biggest shock of the basketball World Cup in China after beating holders the United States 89-79 to reach the semi-finals of the 32-nation tournament on Wednesday. France will meet Argentina on Friday for a berth in Sunday's final while 2006 champions Spain take on Australia, who overpowered Czech Republic 82-70 in the day's other quarter-final.

MLB roundup: Dodgers clinch seventh straight division title

Corey Seager homered twice in the first three innings and finished with five RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Tuesday night to clinch their seventh consecutive National League West title. The Dodgers, who have made it to the World Series the past two seasons but lost both times, had a low-key celebration on the field after the final out on Tuesday. They subsequently partied in the visiting clubhouse.

Cycling- Gilbert wins rapid stage as Quintana rides into overall picture

Philippe Gilbert claimed a second stage victory at this year's Vuelta a Espana as Nairo Quintana rode himself back into overall contention with a fine performance in the breakaway on stage 17. Starting the day in sixth, seven minutes, 42 seconds behind race leader Primos Roglic, Quintana finished ten seconds behind Gilbert to leapfrog team mate Alejandro Valverde into second place after gaining five minutes on the red jersey.

NFL star Antonio Brown accused of rape in lawsuit by former trainer

Newly signed New England Patriots player Antonio Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault by his former personal trainer in a federal lawsuit filed in Florida, a claim the athlete denied in a statement issued by his lawyer. In a civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Southern Florida late on Tuesday, the trainer, Britney Taylor, said Brown raped her at his Miami home in May 2018. That incident followed one in June 2017, when he forcibly kissed and sexually assaulted her at his Pittsburgh-area home.

MLB notebook: Yelich fouls ball off knee, exits game

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich left the Brewers' game in Miami on Tuesday in the first inning after fouling a pitch off his right knee. Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, went down to the ground and sat for a few minutes. He tried to get up a few times before eventually walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham pinch-hit for him, entering with a 1-2 count and striking out.

Cycling- Groenewegen wins again on Tour of Britain

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen claimed his third win of this year's Tour of Britain, dominating a sprint finish at the end of the fifth stage in Birkenhead on Wednesday. The Jumbo-Visma was perfectly positioned at the head of the bunch after good work by his lead out man Mike Teunissen and never looked like being beaten over the final 250 metres.

New PGA Tour season starts with dust yet to settle on old one

It is only 16 days since Rory McIlroy was crowned FedEx Cup champion but players are already gearing up for the new U.S. PGA Tour season with the opening event, the Greenbrier Classic, kicking off in West Virginia on Thursday. With the calendar even more crowded thanks to the golf event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Classic will be the first of 49 official FedEx Cup events, of which 11 will be played between now and late November as part of the so-called 'wraparound' season.

Bruins hand Cassidy multi-year extension

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy signed a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed for the 54-year-old Cassidy, who guided the Bruins to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. The St. Louis Blues posted a 4-1 win in that contest to capture their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

South Korea asks IOC to ban Japan's use of 'Rising Sun' flag at Olympics

South Korea has asked the International Olympic Committee to bar Japan from using the "Rising Sun" flag at next year's Games, Seoul's sports ministry said on Wednesday, as the Asian neighbours engage in an ever more rancorous feud over history and trade. Relations between the neighbours are arguably at their lowest ebb since they normalised ties in 1965, strained over the issue of South Korean forced labour during Japan's 1910-45 occupation.

Also Read: I owe my hat-trick to captain: Bumrah

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)