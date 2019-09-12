Sports News Roundup: Coleman wants apology from USADA over whereabouts charge; Tragedy strikes Browns DE Smith

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

A bit more celebrating then back to work, says Andreescu

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu returned to her hometown a conquering hero on Wednesday with a little more celebrating to do before getting back to work and setting new goals, such as staying injury-free. Looking weary after a whirlwind media tour of New York, Andreescu said she was running on adrenaline after her shock straight sets win over 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

France knock holders U.S. out of World Cup medal rounds

France caused the biggest shock of the basketball World Cup in China after beating holders the United States 89-79 to reach the semi-finals of the 32-nation tournament on Wednesday. France will meet Argentina on Friday for a berth in Sunday's final while 2006 champions Spain take on Australia, who overpowered Czech Republic 82-70 in the day's other quarter-final.

South Korea asks IOC to ban Japan's use of 'Rising Sun' flag at Olympics

South Korea has asked the International Olympic Committee to bar Japan from using the "Rising Sun" flag at next year's Games, Seoul's sports ministry said on Wednesday, as the Asian neighbors engage in an ever more rancorous feud over history and trade. Relations between the neighbors are arguably at their lowest ebb since they normalized ties in 1965, strained over the issue of South Korean forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 occupation.

McIlroy tops Koepka for PGA Tour Player of the Year honors

Rory McIlroy may not have added to his collection of major titles during the 2018-19 campaign, but the Northern Irishman did enough to be named the PGA Tour Player of the Year on Wednesday for a third time. The 30-year-old Northern Irishman, who won three titles during the season including the Players Championship and Tour Championship, beat Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele in a vote by players for the Jack Nicklaus Award.

College football notebook: Oklahoma State booster Pickens dies

Billionaire oilman T. Boone Pickens, known in sports circles as a mega-booster of Oklahoma State athletics, died Wednesday at his Dallas home. He was 91. Pickens reportedly donated about $500 million to Oklahoma State, which he graduated from in 1951 after beginning his college career on a basketball scholarship at Texas A&M. He transferred to what was known then as Oklahoma A&M after losing his scholarship following an elbow injury.

Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown win: New York Times

Champion racehorse Justify failed a drug test shortly before winning the American Triple Crown in 2018, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. In an article posted on its website, the newspaper said Justify, who was under the stewardship of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, tested positive to the banned substance scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby on April 7.

NFL notebook: Tragedy strikes Browns DE Smith

The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was struck and killed on Interstate 90 in Cleveland after their car became disabled. Smith and Petara Cordero, who had their first child together just four weeks ago, were driving Tuesday night, and a tire on Smith's 2019 Lamborghini blew out. As a result, the sports car veered to the left and struck a center median. Smith and Cordero got out of the car.

NFL star Antonio Brown accused of rape in lawsuit by former trainer

Newly signed New England Patriots player Antonio Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault by his former personal trainer in a federal lawsuit filed in Florida, a claim the athlete denied in a statement issued by his lawyer. In a civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Southern Florida late on Tuesday, the trainer, Britney Taylor, said Brown raped her at his Miami home in May 2018. That incident followed one in June 2017, when he forcibly kissed and sexually assaulted her at his Pittsburgh-area home.

Athletics: Coleman wants apology from USADA over whereabouts charge

Christian Coleman wants an apology from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) now that the body has dropped a whereabouts charge against him, the American sprinter said on Wednesday. In a lengthy video posted on YouTube ahead of the world championships in Doha, Coleman said the charge had damaged his reputation as a clean athlete and he had foregone over $150,000 in potential earnings to fight it.

Mills could lead Boomers to title says Pierce after U.S. loss

Australia point guard Patty Mills' performances at the basketball World Cup have helped propel his team into a hot favorite for the title after the United States were knocked out by France, according to NBA great Paul Pierce. The Boomers advanced to their first World Cup semi-final with an 82-70 victory over the Czech Republic with Mills scoring 24 points while adding six assists and four rebounds.

