Kyrgyzstan wants India's help in promoting Kabaddi, envoy meets Rijiju

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday met Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador, Asein Isaev, who wants to promote Kabaddi in Kyrgystan.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 19:28 IST
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (right) with Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador Asein Isaev (left) (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Office) . Image Credit: ANI

Rijiju also discussed the possibility of the two countries forging alliances in sports and youth affairs.

"Sports Minister @KirenRijiju met Asein Isaev, Ambassador, Kyrgyz Republic today and discussed the possibility of the two countries forging alliances in sports and youth affairs. Asein Isaev requested for assistance in promoting kabaddi in his country and was assured of support," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted. (ANI)

