Kyrgyzstan wants India's help in promoting Kabaddi, envoy meets Rijiju

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Thursday met Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador, Asein Isaev, who wants to promote Kabaddi in Kyrgystan.

Rijiju also discussed the possibility of the two countries forging alliances in sports and youth affairs.

Asein Isaev requested for assistance in promoting kabaddi in his country and was assured of support

