Sports News Roundup: South African sprinter Horn handed provisional doping ban

South African sprinter Horn handed provisional doping ban

South Africa's fastest female sprinter Carina Horn has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the IAAF's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday. Horn, who last year became the first South African woman to run the 100 meters in less than 11 seconds, tested positive for Ibutamoren and the anabolic agent LGD-4033, according to the unit.

Report: Chargers S Phillips breaks forearm

Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips broke his forearm during Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Phillips, 27, is in his sixth season with the Chargers. He is expected to be out indefinitely.

NFL roundup: Brees injured as Rams beat Saints in NFC Championship rematch

Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Jared Goff each scored second-half touchdowns as host Los Angeles beat short-handed New Orleans in a rematch of last season's controversial NFC Championship Game. The Saints (1-1) played most of the game without quarterback Drew Brees, who injured his right thumb in the first quarter.

MLB roundup: Brewers win on Braun's 9th-inning slam

Ryan Braun's ninth-inning grand slam rallied the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Braun crushed a two-out, 3-2 pitch from Cardinals reliever Junior Fernandez to erase a 4-3 deficit in dramatic fashion.

Federer will not be 'destroyed' if Rafa reaches 20, says Luthi

Roger Federer will not be losing any sleep over whether rival Rafa Nadal can match his men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, according to his long-term coach Severin Luthi. The 38-year-old Swiss began the year three ahead of second-placed Nadal's haul but the Spaniard claimed a 12th French Open title this year followed up by winning the U.S. Open this month.

Loderio's brace pushes Sounders over Red Bulls

Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice, the last in second-half stoppage time, as the Seattle Sounders defeated the visiting New York Red Bulls 4-2 Sunday. The Sounders (14-9-7, 49 points), who moved into second place in the Western Conference, broke a 2-2 tie on a New York own goal in the 83rd minute. Jordan Morris also scored for Seattle, which has won three of its past four matches.

Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win FIBA World Cup

Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time since 2006 on Sunday, completing a stunning campaign for a squad considered by many to be among the outsiders when the 32-team tournament began. The Spaniards scored first and never relinquished the lead, relying on swarming interior defense and superior rebounding to snuff out the offensive threat of 2004 Olympic champions Argentina.

Ibrahimovic nets three as Galaxy roll over Sporting KC

Star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored three goals and Sebastian Lletget added two, leading the LA Galaxy to a 7-2 win over visiting Sporting Kansas City Sunday night. The blowout win gave the Galaxy's playoff hopes a boost and effectively put an end to any postseason aspirations for SKC.

Tennis: Pliskova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number two Karolina Pliskova has become the second singles player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen after top-ranked Ash Barty, the WTA Tour said on Monday. The 27-year-old Czech won the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Sunday, adding to trophies won in Brisbane, Rome, and Eastbourne, and will make her fourth appearance in the Oct. 27-Nov. 3 Finals which offer $14 million in prize money.

Report: Nets hiring ex-Turner exec Levy as CEO

The Brooklyn Nets will reportedly hire former Turner Media president David Levy as CEO. ESPN reported Monday that the Nets will make the move official after Joseph Tsai's purchase of the team is formally approved later this week at the league's board of governors meeting in New York.

