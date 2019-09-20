Sports News Summary-ATP roundup: Medvedev cruises in St. Petersburg

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP roundup: Medvedev cruises in St. Petersburg

Daniil Medvedev, back in action for the first time since losing in the U.S. Open final, cruised to a 7-5, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Evgeny Donskoy in the second round of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open on Thursday. The tournament's top seed, the fourth-ranked Medvedev had a first-round bye. Against Donskoy, a wild-card entrant ranked 118th, Medvedev prevailed despite putting just 58 percent of his first serves in play. Reports: Dolphins reverse course, Rosen to start Sunday

A day after head coach Brian Flores affirmed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins reversed course and made Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports Thursday. The Miami Herald reported earlier Thursday that the two quarterbacks had split reps in Thursday's practice, a change from previous weeks after Fitzpatrick won the preseason competition. NFL notebook: Dolphins reportedly to start Rosen at quarterback

A day after head coach Brian Flores affirmed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins reversed course and made Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for Sunday's game at the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports Thursday. The Miami Herald reported earlier Thursday that the two quarterbacks split reps in Thursday's practice, a change from previous weeks after Fitzpatrick won the preseason competition. Yanks' Betances told he won't need surgery

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, whose Achilles tendon injury on Sunday finished him for 2019, at least has reason to believe he won't need surgery to repair the partial tear. Betances, who was making his season debut in Toronto when he injured himself jumping on the mound after striking out the Blue Jays' Brandon Drury, spent the first five months recovering from shoulder and lat issues. He threw eight pitches -- seven were strikes -- in the fourth inning on Sunday. MLB roundup: Yankees notch 100th win to clinch AL East

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven effective innings, and four Yankees hit home runs as New York clinched the American League East title with a 9-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The Yankees (100-54) won their first division title since 2012, reaching 100 victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-04. Aaron Boone became the first manager in major league history to win 100 games in each of his first two seasons. F1 leader Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton leads the way in Formula One and the Mercedes driver is not a follower on social media platform Instagram either after changing his routine. The Briton told reporters on Thursday that a decision to delete all the accounts he follows had made a significant difference to his life. MLB notebook: Yanks' German faces domestic violence probe

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association. The leave, which can last up to seven days, is the first step while domestic violence allegations are investigated. An extension to the leave is possible after an initial investigation. Details of the alleged incident were not known. Elway calls out Broncos LT Bolles for holds

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was frank about the rash of holding penalties racked up by left tackle Garett Bolles. "It's gotta stop. Period," Elway said on 850 KOA radio Wednesday. "There's no more excuses for it. He's had 26 holding penalties in the last two years and two games, so it's gotta stop." Brewers dump Padres, gain ground in wild-card race

Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Trent Grisham drove in runs to help the Milwaukee Brewers earn a 5-1 win against the visiting San Diego Padres in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday afternoon. The Brewers (83-70) won three of four in the series to pull within a game of the idle Washington Nationals for the top National League wild-card spot. Romo enters Safeway Open despite possible NFL conflict

Tony Romo, who enjoys moonlighting as a golfer, would miss work at his day job if he makes the cut at the Safeway Open next week. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, now an NFL television analyst for CBS Sports, accepted a sponsor's exemption into the event at Silverado Country Club in Napa, Calif.

