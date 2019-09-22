REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Roger Federer maintained his 100% Laver Cup record against Nick Kyrgios on Saturday with a thrilling 6-7(5) 7-5 10-7 victory over the Australian to give Team Europe a 5-3 lead. US-TENNIN-TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP/

WTA roundup: Osaka into third Pan Pacific final Top seed Naomi Osaka won two matches on Saturday to reach the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open for the third time in Osaka, Japan.

UK-SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Man City smash eight past Watford, VAR drama in Spurs defeat

Manchester City responded to last weekend's first Premier League defeat since January with an emphatic 8-0 hammering of Watford, while Tottenham Hotspur were on the wrong end of a tight VAR call in a 2-1 loss at Leicester City on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-INT/REPORT(PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan Neighbours AC Milan and Inter Milan clash in the first Derby della Madonnina at San Siro

21 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Barcelona La Liga champions Barcelona visit Granada.

21 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open Action from the final of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka.

22 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-WUHAN/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open Day one of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 event.

22 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-METZ/

Tennis - ATP - Moselle Open The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in Metz.

22 Sep TENNIS-SEOUL/

Tennis - WTA International - Korea Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Seoul.

22 Sep TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/

Tennis - ATP 250 - St Petersburg Open The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in St Petersburg.

22 Sep CRICKET-T20-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Twenty20 international India and South Africa play the third and final Twenty20 international in Bengaluru.

22 Sep SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

CANCELLED -Russian medal favourite at worlds chides suspended federation High jumper Maria Lasitskene, a gold medal favourite for the world athletics championships, has been one of the few Russian athletes to openly criticise the country's athletics federation as it struggles to emerge from a crippling doping scandal.

22 Sep GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship Final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.

22 Sep GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship final round Coverage of final round of the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

22 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA-NAM/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy v Namibia Italy face Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka.

22 Sep 01:15 ET / 05:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-SCO/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Scotland Ireland play Scotland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Yokohama.

22 Sep 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - FIFA Football Conference Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis speaks about the United States' path to glory at the FIFA Football Conference in Milan.

22 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day three of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition.

22 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-TON/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Tonga England play Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Sapporo.

22 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix Alcaniz hosts the Aragon Grand Prix - the 14th race of the MotoGP season.

22 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix Action from the Singapore Grand Prix.

22 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers. 22 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United

West Ham United play Manchester United in the Premier League. 22 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli

Napoli visit Lecce in Serie A. 22 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-LEG/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Leganes

Valencia play Leganes in La Liga. 22 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Aston Villa

Arsenal play Aston Villa in the Premier League. 22 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea play Liverpool in the Premier League. 22 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SGE-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. 22 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BRAZIL-SKATEBOARDING-WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS/ (PIX) (TV) Street League Skateboarding World Championships

The final event of the 2019 Street League Skateboarding World Championships, where a world champion in the men’s and women’s categories will be crowned. 22 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

