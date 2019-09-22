Bears K Pineiro (knee) expected to play vs. Redskins

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he expected Eddy Pineiro to play Monday night at Washington despite the kicker being listed as questionable on the Bears' injury report Saturday. Nagy told reporters Pineiro hurt his right (kicking) knee Friday in the weight room but termed the injury "minor."

Pineiro, 24, kicked Saturday and "felt like it was hurting him a little bit," Nagy said. "I really do think that we'll be OK." Pineiro was the last man standing after the Bears spent the offseason searching for a kicker to replace Cody Parkey. Pineiro has converted all four of his field-goal attempts, including a last-second 53-yarder to defeat the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Also listed as questionable were tight end Trey Burton (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (shoulder/knee) and right guard Kyle Long (hip). Defensive end Bilal Nichols (broken hand) is out. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)