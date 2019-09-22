Redskins TE Reed ruled out for MNF

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed on Saturday was ruled out for Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears due to lingering effects from a concussion. Reed has yet to play this season after being hurt in Washington's third preseason game. The 29-year-old Reed sustained a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta safety Keanu Neal on Aug. 22. The hit drew a penalty and later a $28,075 fine.

An NBC Sports Washington report Saturday cited a source saying Reed could still be "weeks" from a return. Reed has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2016. He had 54 catches for 558 yards and two scores in 13 games (eight starts) last season.

--Field Level Media

