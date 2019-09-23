Cubs 3B Bryant exits with ankle surgery

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suffered an apparent right ankle injury in the third inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and departed the contest. Bryant was injured as he lunged awkwardly to reach first base while unsuccessfully trying to beat out a double-play grounder. He stumbled and fell to the ground.

Bryant had help as he walked gingerly off the field. He was replaced by Ian Happ for the fourth inning.

