The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of T20 match between India Women and South Africa Women in Surat.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi league.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-IND-2NDLD BUMRAH

Bumrah to miss Tests against Proteas due to stress fracture in lower back New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) In a major setback to India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a stress fracture in his lower back, which might also force him out of next month's assignment against Bangladesh.

SPO-BAD-COACH-2NLD RESIGNATION

India's Korean badminton coach resigns for personal reasons New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) South Korean badminton coach Kim Ji Hyun, who played a pivotal role in PV Sindhu's march to the world title recently, has resigned as India's women's singles coach citing personal reasons with less than a year to go for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-YUVRAJ-LD PANT

Yuvraj backs Pant, says he needs guidance from captain New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday called for an end to the constant criticism of Rishabh Pant, saying the young stumper-batsman desperately needs guidance from captain Virat Kohli or anyone who can understand his psyche.

SPO-GOLF-AMATEUR

Thomas, Kartik chase Masters, Open dream through Asia-Pacific Championships Shanghai, Sep 24 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas, who missed out on becoming the first Indian to win the Asia Pacific Amateur Championships by two strokes last year, will be back at the premier event, which gives amateurs a chance to gain a spot at two Majors - the Masters and the Open in 2020.

SPO-IND-WOM-INNINGS

Batters struggle on slow pitch, India make 130/8 Surat, Sep 24 (PTI) The Indian middle-order struggled to convert starts on a slow pitch as the hosts settled for a modest 130 for eight against South Africa women in the first T20 International here on Tuesday.

SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE

Gangjee gears up to defend title at Panasonic Open in Japan Kobe (Japan), Sep 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee is hopeful of putting up a strong title defence despite a few changes to his game still being work in progress ahead of the 10th Panasonic Open that starts here on Thursday.

SPO-BCCI-LD ELECTIONS

BCCI elections on Oct 23 instead of Oct 22: CoA chief Rai By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The BCCI's much-awaited elections have been rescheduled by a day to October 23 in the wake of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket Vinod Rai told PTI on Tuesday.

SPO-SWIM-IND Comfortable win for India's men's relay swimming team

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) A dominant Indian team clinched gold in the 4X100 metres men's freestyle relay on the opening day of the Asian Age Group Championships after emerging almost five seconds faster than nearest rival Iran, here on Tuesday. SPO-COA-ELECTIONS

CoA extends deadline for state elections to Oct 4 New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday extended the deadline for conducting elections of BCCI's state units by a week to October 4.

SPO-MINISTRY-WREST-AWARDS

Sports Minister honours medal-winning Wold C'ship wrestlers with cash awards New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday felicitated the medal-winning Indian wrestlers with cash awards for their best-ever performance in the just-concluded World Championships at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

SPO-FOOT-U18

SAFF C'ship: Eyes on semifinal spot, India U-18 take on Sri Lanka Kathmandu, Sep 24 (PTI) India will fancy their chances of sealing a semifinal spot when they take on a struggling Sri Lanka in the SAFF U-18 Championship here on Wednesday.

SPO-YUVRAJ-DHONI

Discussions on Dhoni's future unfair, only he can take that call: Yuvraj New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The never-ending chatter around Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future is "unfair" and the decision to retire rests solely with the World Cup-winning captain, his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh said on Tuesday.

SPO-WREST-BAJRANG

Bajrang wants wrestling to be made National Sports New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Three-time World Championship medallist Bajrang Punia on Tuesday called for wrestling to be made the national sport, insisting that Indian grapplers have consistently won medals in big-ticket events.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP C

Mukund, Dinesh Karthik shine in TN's win over Rajasthan Jaipur, Sept 24 (PTI): Half-centuries by out-of-favour India opener Abhinav Mukund (75, 83 balls, 7 fours) and Baba Aparajith (52, 67 balls, 2 fours) helped Tamil Nadu put it across host Rajasthan by six wickets in its opening Group 'C' match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

SPO-HAZARE-PLATE

Ravi Teja strikes ton in Meghalaya's big win Dehradun, Sep 24 (PTI) Seasoned campaigner Dwaraka Ravi Teja made an impressive start with Meghalaya as his unbeaten century shaped his side's massive 194-run victory against Sikkim in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate group opener here on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)