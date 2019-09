Sri Lanka cricket team arrives in Pakistan for ODI and T20I series

Sri Lanka cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan for their upcoming ODI and T20I series. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter and posted a video of Sri Lankan players reaching Karachi.

"Arrival of Sri Lanka team at Karachi for ODI series against Pakistan. Warm welcome to the visitors to the city of lights #PAKvSL action to being on Friday," PCB tweeted. On September 9, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that their 10 players have opted out from the Pakistan tour, which includes pacer Lasith Malinga. Other players were: Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Two days after SLC announced their ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan tour. The squads are as follow:

ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played on September 27. (ANI)

