UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lowly Colchester dump Spurs out of League Cup on penalties

Fourth-tier Colchester United dumped last season's Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur out of the League Cup 4-3 on penalties in the shock upset of the third round on Tuesday. While Spurs sank after a goalless 90 minutes to the lowest-ranked side in the draw, holders Manchester City powered past second-tier Preston North End 3-0 with England striker Raheem Sterling scoring the opener and setting up another.

On a night with seven Premier League clubs playing lower league opposition, Colchester and fellow League Two giant killers Crawley Town -- who beat 10-man Championship (second-tier) side Stoke City 5-3 on penalties -- rose to the challenge. Colchester managed only a handful of shots on target during their match at the Community Stadium, while Spurs enjoyed 70% of the possession and could boast the likes of internationals Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Erik Lamela on the pitch.

Christian Eriksen had his spot kick saved by goalkeeper Dean Gerken and Lucas Moura then blasted his against the crossbar. Tom Lapslie then sent Colchester into the last 16 for the first time in 44 years by scoring the decisive penalty past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Stoke had Nathan Collins sent off in the 62nd minute for violent conduct as they lost their shootout at Crawley. Sterling sent Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on their way with a right-foot shot in the 19th minute and then provided the pass for Gabriel Jesus to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

A Ryan Ledson own-goal completed the scoring in the 42nd minute at Deepdale. A first-half double from Danny Ings helped Southampton to a 4-0 win at League One (third-tier) Portsmouth in the first south-coast derby in seven years between two of the fiercest rivals in English soccer.

Portsmouth piled on the pressure for the opening 20 minutes, when they could have been 2-0 up, but Ings took the wind out of their sails against the run of play in the 21st before adding a second just before the break. Cedric Soares made it 3-0 in the 77th and Nathan Redmond completed Saints' biggest away win against their neighbours, and first at Fratton Park since 1984, four minutes from time.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in the opening 10 minutes to put the Toffees 2-0 up against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday before the goals dried up at Hillsborough. Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at The Emirates with Gabriel Martinelli scoring twice on his first start for the Gunners.

Leicester City ran out 4-0 winners at Luton Town while Premier League bottom side Watford laboured to a 2-1 home win against Swansea City.

