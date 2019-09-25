International Development News
Soccer-Stakeholders recommend cap on agents' commissions, limit on loans-FIFA

Reuters Zurich
Updated: 25-09-2019 19:56 IST
World soccer body FIFA on Wednesday said it and football stakeholders had agreed to recommended a cap on agents' commissions and a limit on loans as it looks to reform the current transfer system.

FIFA said the Football Stakeholders Committee had agreed on the "establishment of a cap on agents' commissions (10% of the transfer fee for agents of releasing clubs, 3% of the player's remuneration for player agents and 3% of the player's remuneration for agents of engaging clubs)."

It also agreed on limiting multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest.

Also Read: FIFA orders Iran to allow women free access to football stadiums

