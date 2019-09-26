We got really high expectations: Rachael Haynes

After defeating West Indies on their home soil in both, ODIs and T20Is, Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes said the team has immense expectations from themselves ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The team from down under are the defending T20 champions who defeated England in the final of 2018 edition to reclaim the coveted trophy.

"We've got really high expectations for ourselves internally and where we want to get to as a team and how dominant we want to be in world cricket," ICC quoted Haynes as saying. The Aussies have always dominated the shorter format of the game. The team has played five T20 World Cup finals and have won four out of them. This time the showpiece event is hosted by Australia and the Kangaroos will definitely try to exploit the home conditions.

The team will now face Sri Lanka in three T20Is and as many ODIs, in a bilateral series starting from Sunday and Haynes believes it will help them prepare for the bigger stage. "This series is all part of it really. Leading into what will be a tri-series against England and India, later then obviously the World Cup in Australia, which is a pretty huge tournament," said Haynes.

"I know the players are really keen to put out some strong performances and put their name forward for selection in those big tournaments later in the year," she added Haynes has played 53 T20Is and has scored 485 runs with a strike rate of 118.87. (ANI)

