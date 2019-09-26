South Africa vs BP XI: Opening day washed out

The opening day of the warm-up game between Board President's XI and the visiting South Africa side was washed out after heavy rain played spoilsport here on Thursday. The first day's proceedings was called off in the post-lunch session as rain lashed the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex. This is South Africa's only warm-up game before the first Test begins in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

The focus of the warm-up match is Board President's XI skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be opening the innings as a pre-cursor to the opening Test. The other two India players in action are opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Umesh Yadav.

