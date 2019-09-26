Sports News Roundup: Rugby-England run in seven tries to down United States 45-7; Redskins-Giants won't be battle of rookie QBs ... yet

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Twins win, clinch AL Central

Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario hit two-run homers, and the Minnesota Twins clinched their first American League Central title in nine years shortly after earning a 5-1 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The win reduced the Twins' magic number to capture the division to one, and when the second-place Cleveland Indians lost 8-3 to the Chicago White Sox later in the evening, Minnesota sealed the AL Central crown.

MLB calls for new look at baseballs amid HR boom

Major League Baseball has already taken one look at why so many home runs have been hit in recent seasons, but with 2019 taking the home run blitz to new extremes, commissioner Rob Manfred said it's time to check again. "We have reconvened the group of scientists that worked with us before," Manfred told Maury Brown of Forbes.com. "We've asked them to take a fresh look at everything that is occurring with the baseball. We expect to get this new report shortly after the World Series."

MLB notebook: Cubs' Epstein denies Red Sox rumors

Asserting that he has plenty to work on as president of baseball operations with the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein said Wednesday that his attention is not focused on his former job with the Boston Red Sox, which is now vacant. The Cubs lost their eighth straight game on Wednesday and were officially eliminated from postseason play, before which Epstein addressed rumors that he could replace Dave Dombrowski, who was fired as president of baseball operations by the Red Sox on Sept. 9.

ATP roundup: Top seed Tsitsipas retires in Zhuhai

No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece retired due to illness prior to the third set on Thursday against France's Adrian Mannarino at the Zhuhai Championships in China. Tsitsipas won the first set 6-3 and dropped the second 7-5 before withdrawing. Mannarino moves on to the quarterfinals to face Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur, a 7-6 (3), 6-2 winner over South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon.

Rugby-England run in seven tries to down United States 45-7

England's squad players got the job done with a solid 45-7 bonus point victory over the United States at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday against a determined Eagles side. With a four-day turnaround after their opening Pool C victory over Tonga, coach Eddie Jones rang the changes with 10 new picks but was rewarded with seven tries in humid conditions at a packed Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Pole vaulter Duplantis lifted my parents' coaching

Teenager Armand Duplantis is near the pinnacle of the pole vaulting world but the reigning European champion says he would not be where he is without it being a family affair. The 19-year-old Swedish-American has cleared 6.00 meters twice this year and is a medal contender at the world athletics championships that begin in Doha on Friday, but he says he owes his success to his parents.

Redskins-Giants won't be battle of rookie QBs ... yet

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones made a strong first impression in Week 3. Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins might have the same chance Sunday when the NFC East rivals meet in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

Olympic champion Silva disqualified from PanAm Games for doping

Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva was among seven athletes who have been disqualified for doping from the Pan American Games, which were held in July and August, organizing body Panam Sports said. Brazilian judoka Silva tested positive for the banned substance Fenoterol, which is used to treat asthma, and was stripped of her gold medal in the women's 57kg event, Panam Sports said in a statement.

Can Gurley get going when Rams host Bucs?

Since Sean McVay took the Los Angeles Rams' coaching job before the 2017 season, the offense has been based around the rushing and receiving of running back Todd Gurley. Over the two previous seasons, Gurley has rushed for 2,556 yards and caught 123 passes for 1,368 yards, scoring a whopping 40 touchdowns. That Los Angeles has won consecutive NFC West titles and earned a controversial NFC title last season is no coincidence.

Seven-try Italy overwhelm Canada 48-7 in Fukuoka

Italy's forwards bludgeoned Canada into submission and restored some order to the Rugby World Cup by scoring seven tries in a 48-7 victory in energy-sapping humidity at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium on Thursday, catapulting them to the top of Pool B. It was the second successive bonus-point victory for Conor O'Shea's side after a 47-22 win over Namibia last Sunday and all but assured them of third place in a pool that includes heavyweights New Zealand and South Africa.

