Sports News Roundup: Twins reach 300 homers in sweep of Tigers; Brewers sweep Reds, close in on Cards

NFL notebook: Giants RB Barkley won't need surgery

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was told he does not need surgery on his injured right ankle after visiting specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis., NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, sustained a high ankle sprain Sunday in New York's 32-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario hit two-run homers, and the Minnesota Twins clinched their first American League Central title in nine years shortly after earning a 5-1 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The win reduced the Twins' magic number to capture the division to one, and when the second-place Cleveland Indians lost 8-3 to the Chicago White Sox later in the evening, Minnesota sealed the AL Central crown.

WTA roundup: Riske reaches Wuhan semifinals

Unseeded Alison Riske roared past third-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the semifinals at the Wuhan Open in China. Riske saved four of five break points and collected her third top 10 win of the year. She will take on two-time tournament champion and No. 5 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic for a berth in the final. Kvitova was a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Willians Astudillo had four hits, including a homer, scored four runs and drove in two more as the Minnesota Twins became the first team to hit 300 home runs in a season when they completed a three-game series sweep by pounding the host Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Thursday. Minnesota rested most of its regulars after clinching the American League Central Division title on Wednesday.

Battered and bruised - U.S. see red in Kobe calamity

United States flanker John Quill became the first player to be sent off at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when he was shown a red card for leading with his shoulder into the head of England's Owen Farrell on Thursday and the Eagles also lost two key players to injury in the Pool C match. Quill delivered the hit after the England replacement back had knocked on and referee Nic Berry checked the TV pictures before sending him from the pitch in the 70th minute.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform together during the widely watched U.S. Super Bowl halftime show in February, the singers and broadcaster Fox Sports said on Thursday. "First time together on stage... on the world's biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @Shakira to the #PepsiHalftime show," a tweet from Fox Corp's Fox Sports said.

Twins become first team to reach 300 HRs

The Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees to a home run milestone on Thursday, becoming the first team in major league history to belt 300 homers in a single season. Minnesota got its 300th from Jonathan Schoop in the seventh inning at Detroit, and Willians Astudillo socked No. 301 in the eighth inning of the Twins' 10-4 win over the Tigers.

World Cup host Qatar sees climate-controlled stadiums as the future

On a late September evening in Qatar a persistent 35 degree Celsius heat hung outside the 2022 World Cup host's newly-built Al Janoub stadium, but down on the pitch the temperature was a cool 21 degrees. Qatar, a tiny Gulf state known for its scorching desert climate, says it has designed an energy-efficient cooling system that can make its open-air stadiums usable even in summer temperatures that soar well into the 40s.

Brewers sweep Reds, close in on Cards

Orlando Arcia ripped a three-run double in the fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers completed their second straight series sweep with a 5-3 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. Ben Gamel and Manny Pina each added an RBI double and Chase Anderson (8-4) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings for the Brewers (89-70), who have won seven in a row and 18 of their last 20 contests.

Redskins-Giants won't be battle of rookie QBs ... yet

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones made a strong first impression in Week 3. Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins might have the same chance Sunday when the NFC East rivals meet in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

