Indian boxing will do something big in Olympics: Nieva By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Indian boxers are headed in the right direction and will do something big at the Tokyo Olympic Games, reckons High Performance Director Santiago Nieva, who wants his wards to emerge as outright winners and secure at least five Olympic spots during the Asian qualifiers.

SPO-WREST-RANKING Wrestling ranking:Deepak Punia is new no.1, Bajrang loses top rank

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) World Championship silver medallist wrestler Deepak Punia has jumped to world number one position in 86kg but Bajrang Punia lost the top rank in the 65kg category in the latest rankings issued by the international federation (UWW).

SPO-YUVRAJ Had the team management supported me, I could've played another WC: Yuvraj

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has claimed that the team management let him down towards the fag end of his international career and he could have played another World Cup after the 2011 heroics if he had enough backing.

SPO-YUVRAJ-CAPTAINCY Rohit is captaincy option in T20 to manage Virat's workload: Yuvraj

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has suggested that Rohit Sharma can be considered for T20 captaincy if Virat Kohli feels "overloaded" by leading the side in all three formats.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri starts well, gives away shots later for even-par 72

Napa Valley (US), Sep 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri started well, only to give away shots on the back nine to end up with a modest even-par 72 and lie tied 73rd after the first round of the Safeway Open here.

SPO-GOLF-BHULLAR Bhullar starts well at Dunhill Links, Sharma trails

St Andrew (Scotland), Sep 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar made a perfect start with three birdies on the trot but cooled off thereafter to be tied 53rd with a three-under 68 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Gangjee takes lead in Japan, Sandhu gets hole-in-one

Kobe (Japan), Sep 27 (PTI) Defending champion Rahil Gangjee moved into sole lead at the Panasonic Open Golf Championship with a flawless eight-under 63 while Ajeetesh Sandhu climbed to tied sixth here on Friday.

SPO-IND-WBBL Harmanpreet, Smriti, Rodrigues to miss Big Bash League due to national commitments

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and emerging star Jemima Rodrigues are unlikely to feature in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia as it is clashing with the national team's tour of West Indies.

SPO-BCCI-MANAGER Jr support staff member accused of misbehaviour during WI tour, BCCI says case of mistaken identity

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A junior member of the Indian cricket team's support staff was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female hotel employee in Antigua, an incident dismissed as a "case of mistaken identity" by the BCCI but mentioned in the then administrative manager's communication with the Board.

SPO-BAD-KASHYAP

Badminton: Kashyap seals Korea Open semi-finals spot Incheon, Sep 27 (PTI) Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap progressed to the men's singles semi-finals of the Korea Open World Tour Super 500 with a straight-game win over former world no 2 Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-SHANGHAI

Sharma, Thomas among four Indians to make cut at Asia-Pacific golf Shanghai, Sep 27 (PTI) Kartik Sharma carded a super four-under 68 to make amends for opening day's 77 to lead four Indians into the weekend rounds of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships golf tournament here on Friday.

SPO-PAES-NAGAL

Real challenge for Sumit Nagal is to sustain performance: Paes Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Veteran Leander Paes on Friday said Sumit Nagal's real challenge lies in sustaining his recent performance, which has made the world sit up and take note.

SPO-FIFA-WOM-WC

Hosting Women's U-17 World Cup will 'galvanise' India, feels FIFA official New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The U-17 Women's World Cup next year will inspire the youth and galvanise the face of Indian football, feels FIFA Women's Football Regional Consultant Belinda Wilson.

SPO-IND-WOM-TEAM Unchanged women's squads named for West Indies tour

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Indian women's team selectors on Friday named unchanged squads for the ODI and T20 series in the West Indies beginning November 1 in Antigua.

SPO-SA-WARMUP Warm-Up game: Markram ton, Bavuma fifty help South Africa reach 199/4

Vizianagaram, Sep 27 (PTI) Opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199 for 4 in 50 overs against Board President's XI on the second day of the rain-curtailed warm-up match here on Friday.

SPO-AZHARUDDIN-2ND LD HCA Azharuddin elected President of Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Mohammad Azharuddin was on Friday elected President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the former India captain's life coming full circle years after being indicted for match-fixing and banned forever from playing.

SPO-BOX-SARITA Boxer Sarita Devi to take call on retirement after Tokyo Olympics

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Former world champion boxer Sarita Devi said on Friday she will take a call on her retirement after next Year's Olympic Games, where she hopes to make a last-ditch effort to win an elusive medal.

