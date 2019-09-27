It's all back to front as Hamilton blasts 'reversed grid' plan

World champion Lewis Hamilton blasted Formula One chiefs for "having no idea" about the sport as blueprints ahead of a 2021 overhaul and plans to experiment with a reversed starting grid next year came under renewed fire on Friday. "In my opinion, the reverse starting position is an excuse - because they don't dare make any decisions," said five-time world champion Hamilton on the sidelines of the Russian Grand Prix this weekend.

"They have a bad approach and daren't make any decisions. "Why do cars have to become heavier? Catching up is still a problem and I stick to that position."

The proposal to use a reversed grid has divided opinion among close observers of the sport as American owners Liberty Media seek superficial and synthetic changes that may create more incident for a global television audience -- and more profits with an expanded race calendar. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has already described the idea as "bullshit".

Hamilton added: "The changes made in recent years have not improved anything so, apparently, the people who invented them have no idea about racing. He said he did not understand the thinking for a reversed grid.

"I really don't get it and then we start driving slower in Formula One. Who wants that? You want technology to propel you and innovate more and more. "If this is what you want, then you don't understand a thing about Formula One."

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo said he shared Hamilton's reservations over a reversed grid which would see the fastest qualifiers start from the back. "I think it would dilute a lot of the weekend. It's like some other sports I follow -- the product becomes diluted if you have reverse-grid races and this and that," said the Australian.

"I think the reversed grid is a bit desperate -- and I don't think we're in a desperate time at all. "There are some sports - like the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the mixed martial arts and all that -- and it has got to a point where they're having fights every weekend.

"It's great for fans. You get to see a fight all the time, but you become less excited and less interested because it's always in front of you. "So I think like that with the races. If there's always a race and if they're reversed-grid and kind of manipulating the result a little bit, I think it loses some of its value and its core. I'd prefer to keep that part of the tradition."

