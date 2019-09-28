Athletics-Price becomes first American woman to win hammer world title

DeAnna Price won the women's hammer at the world athletics championships on Saturday to become the first U.S. athlete to claim the title. Price, who led qualifying with 73.77 meters, threw 77.54 meters with her third attempt as she took advantage of the absence of four-times world champion Anita Wlodarczyk who was sidelined with an injury.

The 26-year-old, who celebrated in front of fans with an American flag draped around her shoulders, had emerged as the favourite after setting the season's best and North American record of 78.24 meters to win the U.S. title in late July. Joana Fiodorow was second with a personal best of 76.35 and China's Wang Zheng took bronze with 74.76.

Wlodarczyk has dominated the sport in recent years, winning the last two Olympic golds and four of the last five world championship titles.

