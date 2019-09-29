SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS AT 9PM

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report from World Athletics Championships in Doha.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League. *Report of third hockey match between India and Spain.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-NEHRA-BUMRAH

Stress fracture has got nothing to do with Bumrah's action: Nehra By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Ashish Nehra, who knows a thing or two about injury management, on Sunday insisted that India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's stress fracture has got nothing to do with his unorthodox action.

SPO-BCCI-CONFLICT-RESIGN

Rangaswamy resigns from CAC and ICA after being served conflict of interest notice New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has stepped down from her position as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and director of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after being served a Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain.

SPO-COA-KAPIL-CONFLICT

I found no conflict as Kapil-led body was an ad-hoc CAC specific to head coach's appointment: Rai New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Sunday said his panel never found any conflict of interest in having a Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), an ad-hoc body formed to appoint the head coach of the men's team.

SPO-PHILANDER

Senior SA players should throw first punch at 'big dogs' India: Philander Vizianagaram, Sep 29 (PTI) South Africa pacer Vernon Philander wants the team's senior players to take responsibility and throw the "first punch" at "big dogs" India in the upcoming three-match Test series starting October 2.

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA

Bhullar, Sharma miss cut at Dunhill Links St Andrews (Scotland), Sep 29 (PTI) Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma shot 75 and 78 respectively in the third round to miss the 54-hole cut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-KARTIK

Kartik Sharma signs off Tied 22nd at Asia-Pacific Amateur C'ship Shanghai, Sep 29 (PTI) India's Kartik Sharma carded a four-over 76 in the final round to finish Tied-22nd at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-IND-WOM

Third women's T20I between India and South Africa washed out Surat, Sep 29 (PTI) The third women's Twenty20 International between India and South Africa was abandoned on Sunday, without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour here.

SPO-TENNIS-NATIONAL

Vardhan, Jeevan bring star power to 25th edition of tennis Nationals New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Seasoned Vishnu Vardhan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, who bring Grand Slam experience with them, will lend much-needed sheen to the Fenesta Open when the 25th edition of the National Hard Court Tennis championship, begins here from Monday.

SPO-SAFF-U18

India U-18 claim maiden SAFF title New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Indian football team lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship for the first time when they defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the title clash here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM

Aditi Ashok stays in hunt for top 10 in Spain Sitges (Spain), Sep 29 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok stayed in hunt for a top 10 finish despite three bogeys in the last six holes at the end of the third round of the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JR

Hockey India names 33-member core probables for junior women's camp Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Hockey India on Sunday named a 33-member probables list for the junior women's national coaching camp, beginning on Monday at the Sports Authority of India here to prepare for a tour of Australia.

SPO-MARATHON-PSPB

Hima, Gopichand flag off PSPB marathon New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sprinter Hima Das and badminton's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Sunday flagged off the PSPB International Half Marathon 'Petro Run' here.

