Giants rookie LB Connelly (ACL) out for season

New York Giants rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Monday. Connelly was injured while making a tackle on rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the fourth quarter of New York's 24-3 win over Washington on Sunday. He left the game on a cart.

An MRI exam on Monday confirmed the severity of the injury for Connelly, who recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and one sack in four games since being selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Connelly, 23, collected his second interception in as many games on Sunday when he picked off Case Keenum following a deflection from cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

The Giants are very thin at inside linebacker with Alec Ogletree sidelined with a strained hamstring and Tae Davis missing Sunday's game due to a concussion. Linebackers David Mayo and Nathan Stupar are in line for additional snaps for the Giants (2-2), who host the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) on Sunday.

