Rohit's unbeaten half-century takes India to 91 for no loss at lunch

Rohit Sharma put up an impressive show in his new role as an opener scoring an unbeaten half-century as India comfortably reached 91 for no loss at lunch on the first day of their opening Test against South Africa.

Rohit was unbeaten on 52 with five fours and two sixes while Mayank Agarwal went into the break with 39 to his name.

Brief Scores: India 91/0 in 30 overs (Rohit Sharma 52 batting, Mayank Agarwal 39 batting).

