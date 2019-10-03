Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the opening Test between India and South Africa, here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Piedt b Elgar 215

Rohit Sharma st de Kock b Maharaj 176 Cheteshwar Pujara b Philander 6

Virat Kohli c and b Muthuswamy 20 Ajinkya Rahane c Bavuma b Maharaj 15

Ravindra Jadeja not out 30 Hanuma Vihari c Elgar b Maharaj 10

Wriddhiman Saha c Muthusamy b D Piedt 21 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 1

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-2, W-1) 8 Total: (for 7 wickets in 136 overs) 502

Fall of wickets: 1-317, 2-324, 3-377, 4-431, 5-436, 6-457, 7-494. Bowling: Vernon Philander 22-4-68-1, Kagiso Rabada 24-7-66-0, Keshav Maharaj 55-6-189-3, Dane Piedt 19-1-107-1, Senuran Muthusamy 15-1-63-1, Dean Elgar 1-0-4-1.

South Africa 1st Innings:

Dean Elgar not out 27 Aiden Markram b Ashwin 5

Theunis de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4 Dane Piedt b Ravindra Jadeja 0

Temba Bavuma not out 2 Extras (LB-1) 1

Total (3 wkts, 20 Overs) 39 Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-34.

Bowler: Ishant Sharma 2-0-8-0, Mohammed Shami 2-2-0-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-4-9-2, Ravindra Jadeja 8-1-21-1.

