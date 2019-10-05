Sri Lanka post 165-5 against Pakistan in first Twenty20

Lahore, Oct 5 (AFP) Sri Lanka, boosted by a career-best half century from opener Danushka Gunathilaka, posted 165-5 against Pakistan in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Saturday. Sent into bat, Sri Lanka raced to 84 with openers Gunathilaka scoring 57 off 38 balls including a six and eight boundaries and Avishka Fernando making 33 off 34.

Debutant Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 32 off 22 with two sixes and as many boundaries while skipper Dasun Shanaka chipped in with 17 including two sixes. For Pakistan, teenage paceman Mohammad Hasnain took a hat-trick, finishing with 3-37.

The second match will be played on Monday and the third on Wednesday -- all in Lahore. AFP PDS PDS

