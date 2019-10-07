Rugby-Wales flyhalf Biggar cleared to face Fiji

Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar was named in their starting lineup for Wednesday's World Cup clash with Fiji after overcoming a head injury sustained in their victory over Australia. The 29-year-old had failed a Head Injury Assessment in their 29-25 victory on Sept. 29 and was replaced in the 29th minute by Rhys Patchell at the Tokyo Stadium.

Wales made two changes to their side in the back row with James Davies and Ross Moriarty coming in for Justin Tipuric and Aaron Wainwright. Josh Navidi moves from number eight to blindside flanker. Wales, who won their Pool D opener against Georgia, can guarantee progress to the quarter-finals with a victory. They face Uruguay in their final match.

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Ross Moriarty, 7-James Davies, 6-Josh Navidi, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Tom Francis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones. Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Aaron Shingler, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Owen Watkin.

