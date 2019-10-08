Lyon sacks coach Sylvinho after club's dismal performance

French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, commonly known as Lyon, has sacked coach Sylvinho after a dismal performance in the ongoing tournament. In the current season of Ligue 1, Lyon had played nine matches out of which they only managed to win two games. The team sits at the 14th spot with nine points.

"Olympique Lyonnais has decided to implement a process that could lead to the termination of the employment contract of Sylvio Mendes Campo Junior," read an official statement from the club. The assistant coach Gerald Baticle will take temporary charge of the first team, who lost 1-0 to rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

"During the course of this procedure the training will be provided by Gerald Baticle under the direction of the sports director Juninho," the statement added. The Brazilian Sylvinho's first season in charge of the club started in encouraging fashion with respective 3-0 and 6-0 wins over Monaco and Angers in Ligue 1.

However, Lyon have failed to win a league match since, their only victory coming in a surprise 2-0 Champions League defeat of RB Leipzig in Germany. (ANI)

